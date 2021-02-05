Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.49 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00230907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 tokens. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

