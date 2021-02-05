Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Acquires 28,388 Shares

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $126,610.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,761.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 744,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,477. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.