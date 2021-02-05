Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly Sells 7,200 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00.

APO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,310,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 75.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

