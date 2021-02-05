Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00009233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $871,793.71 and approximately $706,106.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

