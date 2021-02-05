AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0681 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 95% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,548,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,548,272 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

