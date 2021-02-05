AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0596 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 71% against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.64 or 0.01221502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.09 or 0.06193956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00036344 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,545,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,545,241 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

