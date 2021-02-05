AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $33.75. 1,194,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 609,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

