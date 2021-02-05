Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

