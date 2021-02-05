Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $148.12 at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $113.91 to $148.12 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Apple stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.52. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 505,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,557,000 after buying an additional 361,492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Apple by 294.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 170,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

