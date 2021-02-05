Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $5.21. Applied Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 45,560 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

