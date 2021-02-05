Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 306.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

AMAT stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

