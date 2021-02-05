Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Up 6.1%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.21. 687,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 366,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Applied UV in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied UV, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied UV stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Applied UV as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

