Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of APTV opened at $142.15 on Friday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

