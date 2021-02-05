Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Achieves $212.59 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $212.59 million and approximately $159.93 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00013742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.