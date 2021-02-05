Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $220.00 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $220.00 million and approximately $103.58 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00014584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.01380476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.99 or 0.07233822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006431 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.