Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.20. 843,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 944,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.