Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.20. 843,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 944,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,499.85% and a negative return on equity of 177.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

