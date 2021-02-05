ArcBest Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArcBest in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.40 per share for the year.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ArcBest by 197.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

