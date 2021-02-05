ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.58

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 1041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 409.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

