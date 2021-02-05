Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Down 13%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price was down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 3,945,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,147,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

FUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis upped their price objective on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $508,600. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

