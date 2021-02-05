Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $98.13 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $98.13 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.23 or 0.01910923 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.