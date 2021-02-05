Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) Stock Price Up 485.7%

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN) shares rose 485.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 30,106,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,593% from the average daily volume of 1,778,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.50.

About Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals Inc. (AN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.