Arepacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $42,143.35 and approximately $87.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,138,452 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.