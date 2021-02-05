Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $42,143.35 and approximately $87.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,138,452 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

