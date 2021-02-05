Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $359.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.02 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $386.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.