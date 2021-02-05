Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 12,400 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$10.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16.

About Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 80% interest in the Vanadium Ridge property, a vanadium-rich magnetite mineralization that consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of 2,151 hectares located in Barriere, British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Cochavara silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 6 concessions covering an area of 3,479 hectares situated in northern Peru.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentum Silver Corp. (ASL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.