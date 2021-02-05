Arionum (ARO) Market Cap Hits $61,693.25

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $61,693.25 and $22.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,728.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.12 or 0.04315010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00394823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.80 or 0.01200161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00490378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.30 or 0.00398427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021397 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

