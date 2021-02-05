Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 55,429 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $566,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

