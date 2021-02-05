Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 8,338 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

