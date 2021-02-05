Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,659 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $191,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 8.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

