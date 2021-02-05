Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,991 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 152.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

