Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

