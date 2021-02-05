Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $143.17 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

