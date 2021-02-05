Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zillow Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.