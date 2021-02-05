Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 7.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Entergy by 16.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

