Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,686 shares of company stock worth $4,199,155. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

