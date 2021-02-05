Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after buying an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

