Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after buying an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

VIAC opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

