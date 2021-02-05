Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.03 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $67.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

