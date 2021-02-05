Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

