Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

