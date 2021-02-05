Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $153.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

