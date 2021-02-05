Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $165.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.42. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,841,697. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

