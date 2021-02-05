Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

