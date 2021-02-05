Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,092 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insulet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 79,449.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.45 and its 200 day moving average is $238.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

