Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,449 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in STERIS by 72.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.11.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

