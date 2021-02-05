Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,480 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

