Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,537 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 325,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 118,975 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 863.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

