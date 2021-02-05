Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,685 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 416.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

