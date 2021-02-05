Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Seagen by 32.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $16,855,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,664 shares of company stock worth $26,841,697 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.