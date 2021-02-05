Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $184,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $636,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $220.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

